The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

GDV traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,118. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.91 per share, with a total value of $75,144.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 142,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,782.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $95,528.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

