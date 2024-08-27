The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 6,453 Shares

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $70,208.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,834,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,957,815.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,205 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $44,951.45.

On Friday, August 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,481 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $203,966.07.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,714 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $211,697.08.

On Friday, August 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,200 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $12,516.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,903 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $112,737.02.

On Thursday, July 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 36,371 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $370,620.49.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,571 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $227,515.68.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 29,088 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $276,917.76.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

GRX traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $10.89. The company had a trading volume of 13,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,712. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $10.94.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 69,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

