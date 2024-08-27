The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $139.30

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $139.30 and last traded at $137.67, with a volume of 27030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $137.29.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on THG. Bank of America dropped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.91) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.23%.

In related news, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $252,889.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 64.9% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

