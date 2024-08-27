The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,962 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.1% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.33.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $373.03. 1,163,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,426,746. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $353.93 and a 200-day moving average of $353.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The stock has a market cap of $369.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

