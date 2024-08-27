The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.8% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $35,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $1,903,000. Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 60,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.95.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PG traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $169.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,771,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,597,829. The firm has a market cap of $399.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $171.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $16,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,002,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $16,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,259 shares of company stock worth $37,948,393 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble



The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

