The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,123 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 152,538 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,874 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,927 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 41,666 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,324,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $90.56. 7,369,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,574,595. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.56. The company has a market cap of $165.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

Read Our Latest Report on DIS

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.