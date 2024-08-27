The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the July 31st total of 117,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Westaim Stock Performance

Shares of Westaim stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 23,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,423. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83. Westaim has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Westaim alerts:

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Westaim had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 737.56%. The company had revenue of $3.51 million during the quarter.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.