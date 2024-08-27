Themes Natural Monopoly ETF (NASDAQ:CZAR) Short Interest Up 400.0% in August

Themes Natural Monopoly ETF (NASDAQ:CZAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Themes Natural Monopoly ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CZAR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.90. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673. Themes Natural Monopoly ETF has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The company has a market cap of $1.45 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average of $27.38.

Get Themes Natural Monopoly ETF alerts:

About Themes Natural Monopoly ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Themes Natural Monopoly ETF (CZAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Natural Monopoly index. The fund is passively managed, tracking an index composed of large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to showcase competitive strength within their sectors. The fund invests in securities from issuers in the Developed Markets CZAR was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by Themes.

Receive News & Ratings for Themes Natural Monopoly ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Themes Natural Monopoly ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.