Themes Natural Monopoly ETF (NASDAQ:CZAR) Short Interest Up 400.0% in August

Themes Natural Monopoly ETF (NASDAQ:CZAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Themes Natural Monopoly ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:CZAR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.90. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673. Themes Natural Monopoly ETF has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The company has a market cap of $1.45 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average of $27.38.
About Themes Natural Monopoly ETF
