Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Decreased by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $22,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Summa Corp. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 252.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 85,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,187,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.09, for a total value of $3,793,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,548,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,084 shares of company stock valued at $19,767,092 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TMO traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $606.12. 777,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,541. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $622.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $574.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $573.72. The stock has a market cap of $231.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

