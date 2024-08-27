Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 9,383,623 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 25,362,785 shares.The stock last traded at $1.77 and had previously closed at $1.86.

Tilray Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. Tilray’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

About Tilray

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tilray by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 9,453 shares during the period. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.