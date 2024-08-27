Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 9,383,623 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 25,362,785 shares.The stock last traded at $1.77 and had previously closed at $1.86.
Tilray Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89.
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. Tilray’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.
About Tilray
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
