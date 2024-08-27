Titan Logix (CVE:TLA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.70

Shares of Titan Logix Corp. (CVE:TLA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 18000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.
Titan Logix Trading Up 8.8 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 17.97 and a quick ratio of 22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.12 million, a PE ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 0.98.
Titan Logix (CVE:TLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Titan Logix had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of C$1.93 million for the quarter.
Insider Activity
About Titan Logix
Titan Logix Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides mobile liquid measurement solutions, such as pump, valve, and rack control. It also offers mobile monitoring systems and smart truck systems.
Featured Articles
