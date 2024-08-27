TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.06-1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.090-4.130 EPS.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $119.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $121.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.43.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut TJX Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.