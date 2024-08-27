Tnf LLC Cuts Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Tnf LLC lowered its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the quarter. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 706.5% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.99. The stock had a trading volume of 351,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,323. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.44. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $110.63.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

