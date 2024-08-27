Tnf LLC Sells 155 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Tnf LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 13,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.96. 195,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,539. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.59 and its 200 day moving average is $109.19. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $117.00.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

