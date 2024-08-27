TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 310.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,658,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,182. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $165.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

