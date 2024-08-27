Tower Bridge Advisors Has $9.03 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,625 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 709.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 21,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,977,000 after purchasing an additional 18,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $879.21. 1,305,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $530.56 and a 1-year high of $896.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $851.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $787.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,526 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $925.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $824.50.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

