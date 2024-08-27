Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2024

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCCGet Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 10,243 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,146% compared to the typical volume of 456 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 152.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 129,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 78,436 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 89.3% during the second quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 6,880,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,865 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 23.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Stock Down 7.2 %

CCCC traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $6.43. 1,089,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,520,068. The company has a market cap of $442.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.06. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $11.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 367.17% and a negative return on equity of 44.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

View Our Latest Report on C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.