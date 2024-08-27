Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 10,243 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,146% compared to the typical volume of 456 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 152.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 129,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 78,436 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 89.3% during the second quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 6,880,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,865 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 23.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

C4 Therapeutics Stock Down 7.2 %

CCCC traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $6.43. 1,089,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,520,068. The company has a market cap of $442.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.06. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $11.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 367.17% and a negative return on equity of 44.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

CCCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

View Our Latest Report on C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.