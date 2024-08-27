Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 29.0% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.7% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.95.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,771,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,597,829. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.29 and a 200 day moving average of $163.62. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $171.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,259 shares of company stock worth $37,948,393 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.