Traynor Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Security National Bank raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.2% during the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at $16,066,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.73.

PACCAR Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PCAR stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $96.46. 1,771,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,815. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.01. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $80.94 and a 52 week high of $125.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

