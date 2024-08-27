Traynor Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,089,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,808,000 after buying an additional 85,434 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,080,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,911,000 after acquiring an additional 95,632 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,687 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,872,000 after purchasing an additional 378,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,757,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,913,000 after purchasing an additional 78,737 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.47 and its 200 day moving average is $95.16. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $105.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

