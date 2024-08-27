Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Shares Down 5.9%

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 239,291 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 248% from the average daily volume of 68,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
Trilogy International Partners Stock Down 5.9 %
The stock has a market cap of C$21.27 million and a P/E ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.24.
About Trilogy International Partners
Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Bolivia, and internationally. It offers prepaid and postpaid payment plans, including local, international long distance, and roaming services to customers and international visitors roaming on its networks.
