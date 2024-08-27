TRON (TRX) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last week, TRON has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $11.65 billion and $816.62 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000605 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000629 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000362 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 86,830,269,841 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official website is trondao.org. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

