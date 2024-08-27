Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Up to $6.68

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.68, but opened at $6.98. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 136,627 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $996.26 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 10.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 68,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 72,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 272,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 73,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

See Also

