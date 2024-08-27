Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,789 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up about 0.8% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $13,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,184,793,000 after buying an additional 3,623,951 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,500,366,000 after acquiring an additional 283,802 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,947,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,075,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,431 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,804,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,415,778,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $6,083,974.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,750.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $6,083,974.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,750.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 617,234 shares of company stock worth $44,017,734 over the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,065,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,694,538. The company has a market cap of $156.10 billion, a PE ratio of 119.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.28 and its 200 day moving average is $71.40.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

