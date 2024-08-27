Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Lowered to $500.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $522.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ULTA. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.00.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $4.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $370.15. 98,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,106. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $318.17 and a 52-week high of $574.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $373.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.22.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,698,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 7,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

