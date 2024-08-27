Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Trading Down 1.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $522.00 to $500.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ulta Beauty traded as low as $367.93 and last traded at $369.41. 188,393 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 877,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $374.98.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $488.00.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 620,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,545,000 after buying an additional 76,721 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $263,192,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,862,000 after buying an additional 153,727 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,149,000 after buying an additional 24,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 357,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,933,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $373.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

