United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,732 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $780,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,982,000 after purchasing an additional 31,398 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 241.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $779,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE:URI traded up $27.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $745.03. The company had a trading volume of 283,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,807. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $387.01 and a 12-month high of $789.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $687.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $677.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $675.15.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

