Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 294,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,046,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Universal Music Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNVGY traded down 0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 13.02. 773,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,391. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is 14.47. Universal Music Group has a 52 week low of 11.29 and a 52 week high of 15.85.

Get Universal Music Group alerts:

About Universal Music Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.