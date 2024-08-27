UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Shares Purchased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UroGen Pharma were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $425,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of URGN stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.23. The company had a trading volume of 284,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,193. The company has a market capitalization of $333.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 8.15. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.42.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $53.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 5,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $67,401.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,234.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

