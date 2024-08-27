Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.47 and last traded at C$5.41. 117,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 399,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$9.50 price target on Valeura Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Valeura Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLE

Valeura Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a market capitalization of C$587.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.75.

In related news, Senior Officer Yacine Ben-Meriem bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.46 per share, with a total value of C$31,227.00. In other news, insider Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total transaction of C$2,107,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Yacine Ben-Meriem bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,227.00. 18.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Valeura Energy

(Get Free Report)

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valeura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.