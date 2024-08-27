Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,241,000. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 53,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

VO stock traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $256.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,082. The company has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $257.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

