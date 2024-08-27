Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 256,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19,907 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 57,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.27. 2,694,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,166. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.29 and a 200 day moving average of $76.69. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $78.49.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
