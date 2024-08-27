Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,186,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 3,717,776 shares.The stock last traded at $78.86 and had previously closed at $78.88.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.29.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy and Hold For 2025 and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.