Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,186,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 3,717,776 shares.The stock last traded at $78.86 and had previously closed at $78.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.29.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

