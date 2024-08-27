Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,246,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 8.8% of Rational Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rational Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $89,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.67. 4,426,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,719,878. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.29.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2239 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

