Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4,103.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 113,212 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 49,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 82,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period.

VXUS traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,022,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,122. The firm has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.29. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $63.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.484 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

