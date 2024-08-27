Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 12.0% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $65,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Skyline Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,487,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,425,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,266,000 after purchasing an additional 242,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 35,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $3.47 on Friday, hitting $277.59. 2,281,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,057,933. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $279.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.46. The company has a market capitalization of $416.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.