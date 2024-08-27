Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $13.35 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. In the last week, Velas has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $13.35 million and approximately $613,388.89 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00041205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007871 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00013093 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007748 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,626,625,903 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.