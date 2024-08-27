Verasity (VRA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.42 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $28.79 million and $6.42 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 14.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000881 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.