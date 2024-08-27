Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,677 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,653 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $12,937,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $78,565,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $481.24. 999,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,826. The stock has a market cap of $124.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $480.98 and its 200 day moving average is $444.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.83 and a 12 month high of $510.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.75, for a total transaction of $1,086,990.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,728.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.75, for a total value of $1,086,990.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,728.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total value of $1,031,908.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at $23,502,484.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,065 shares of company stock worth $22,731,946 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on VRTX. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $371.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VRTX

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.