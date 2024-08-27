Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is RiverPark Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

RiverPark Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,294 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 3.1% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 970.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 211.9% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of V stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.64. 1,222,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,127,023. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.78 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $265.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.50.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

