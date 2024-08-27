Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,418 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 519,991 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $136,482,000 after purchasing an additional 20,197 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 8.6% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 5,157 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Down 0.2 %

V stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,697,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,178,655. The company has a market capitalization of $489.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.78 and a 12 month high of $290.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.50.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

