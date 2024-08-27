Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Vishay Precision Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

NYSE VPG traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $28.27. 48,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,437. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.47. The company has a market capitalization of $374.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.22. Vishay Precision Group has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $36.93.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.57 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VPG. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 187,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 32,484 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 508,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after buying an additional 60,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 992,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Vishay Precision Group by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

