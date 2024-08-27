Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Receives $87.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.83.

VST has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $85.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 1.05. Vistra has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vistra will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.37%.

In other Vistra news, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,838,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,932,000 after acquiring an additional 425,126 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,146,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,779,000 after purchasing an additional 300,355 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,797,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,800,000 after purchasing an additional 282,056 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,192,000 after purchasing an additional 995,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,244,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,516,000 after buying an additional 99,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

