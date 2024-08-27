Volatus Aerospace (CVE:VOL) Trading Up 13.6%

Volatus Aerospace Corp. (CVE:VOL – Get Free Report) was up 13.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 63,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 83,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Volatus Aerospace Trading Up 9.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Volatus Aerospace (CVE:VOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). Volatus Aerospace had a negative return on equity of 167.56% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The company had revenue of C$6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.30 million.

About Volatus Aerospace

Volatus Aerospace Corp. provides integrated drone solutions for commercial and defense markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, and rest of Europe. The company offers drone services comprising of infrastructure inspection, mapping, survey, and imaging; public safety and defense equipment; and drone cargo and delivery solutions.

