Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading Up 6% This Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $82.18 million and $3.65 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for about $2.92 or 0.00004647 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008306 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001027 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,922.98 or 0.99982112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00007938 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011769 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007253 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,195,811.5231768 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 3.04230167 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $3,113,208.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.