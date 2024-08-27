Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Shares Up 3.1%

Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as €14.60 ($16.22) and last traded at €14.58 ($16.20). 46,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 53,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.14 ($15.71).

Wacker Neuson Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $991.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of €16.23.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment in Germany, Austria, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company provides internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; rammers; vibratory plates; rollers for soil compaction; demolition and light products; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.