Wade Financial Advisory Inc Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $20,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period.

QUAL stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.38. The stock had a trading volume of 674,656 shares. The firm has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.42.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

