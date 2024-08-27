Wade Financial Advisory Inc Lowers Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc decreased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $779,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,209,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,890,000 after buying an additional 114,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,862,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.22. The stock had a trading volume of 383,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,729. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.40. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $53.32 and a 52-week high of $70.26.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

