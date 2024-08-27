Wade Financial Advisory Inc Sells 2,556 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc trimmed its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.6% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 503.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ VIGI traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,019. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $87.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.536 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.