Wade Financial Advisory Inc Sells 738 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc decreased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 81,034,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,001 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,423,000 after acquiring an additional 206,751 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 223.4% in the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 1,491,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,338 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,239,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,205,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,956,000 after acquiring an additional 130,806 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,031,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,581. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.88. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $50.69.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

